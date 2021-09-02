See All Neurosurgeons in Portland, OR
Dr. David Antezana, MD

Neurosurgery
4.2 (26)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Antezana, MD

Dr. David Antezana, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Providence Portland Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.

Dr. Antezana works at The Oregon Clinic,Ear, Nose & Throat South in Portland, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Antezana's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Neurosurgery & Spine - West
    9155 SW Barnes Rd Ste 440, Portland, OR 97225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 935-8500
  2. 2
    Neurosurgery & Spine - East
    5050 NE Hoyt St Ste 359, Portland, OR 97213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 935-8501

Search for conditions or procedures.
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Adult Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Complex Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Sep 02, 2021
    Dr. Antezana is what I think a doctor should be. He's kind, caring witty, personable, extremely competent, & explains things in an easy-to-understand way. He's respectful of my opinions and choices regarding my health care needs. I highly recommend him to anyone seeking a good spinal neurosurgeon.
    Chris Johnson — Sep 02, 2021
    About Dr. David Antezana, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1225024052
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
    Internship
    • JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
    Medical Education
    • University of Minnesota Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Antezana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Antezana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Antezana has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Antezana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Antezana works at The Oregon Clinic,Ear, Nose & Throat South in Portland, OR. View the full address on Dr. Antezana’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Antezana. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Antezana.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Antezana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Antezana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

