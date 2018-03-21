Overview of Dr. David Bailey, MD

Dr. David Bailey, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health-Memorial San Augustine, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and St. Luke's Health-Memorial Lufkin .



Dr. Bailey works at Office in The Woodlands, TX with other offices in Livingston, TX and Lufkin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Nosebleed and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.