Dr. David Becker, MD

Sports Medicine
4.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Becker, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Matthews, NC. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Texas Tech University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Rowan Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dr. Becker works at Novant Health Matthews Family Physicians in Matthews, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Matthews Family Physicians
    1450 Matthews Township Pkwy Ste 450, Matthews, NC 28105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2169

Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. David Becker, MD

    • Sports Medicine
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1003967910
    Education & Certifications

    • Amc-W Va U
    • Amc-W Va U
    • Amc-W Va U
    • Texas Tech University School of Medicine
    • Family Practice
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
    • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Becker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Becker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Becker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Becker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Becker works at Novant Health Matthews Family Physicians in Matthews, NC. View the full address on Dr. Becker’s profile.

    Dr. Becker has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Becker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Becker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Becker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

