Dr. David Becker, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Becker works at David Becker, MD PC in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.