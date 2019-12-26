Dr. Becker accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. David Becker, MD
Overview
Dr. David Becker, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Becker works at
Locations
David Becker, MD PC205 E 69th St Apt 1C, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 772-3600
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He handled my appointment on time, did a very professional job and left me totally satisfied.
About Dr. David Becker, MD
- Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1144294653
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Becker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Becker works at
Dr. Becker has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Becker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Becker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Becker.
