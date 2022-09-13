See All Plastic Surgeons in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. David Bogue, MD

Breast Reconstruction Surgery
4.7 (36)
Map Pin Small Boca Raton, FL
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Bogue, MD

Dr. David Bogue, MD is a Breast Reconstruction Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Breast Reconstruction Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.

Dr. Bogue works at Davies Therapy Center Pain in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Burn Injuries and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bogue's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Davies Therapy Center Pain
    650 Glades Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 709-6741
  2. 2
    David Bogue MD Plastic Surgery PL
    660 Glades Rd Ste 380, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 393-1994

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Burn Injuries
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Second-Degree Burns
Burn Injuries
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Second-Degree Burns

Treatment frequency



Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Absent Breasts and Nipples Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Body Disproportion Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Deformity Chevron Icon
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Hyperthrophic Scar Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Laceration Chevron Icon
Leg Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Lower Extremity Trauma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Peck Implants Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rhinophyma Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Trauma Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wounds
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 13, 2022
    Love, love, love Dr. Bogue! He is kind, patient and a brilliant surgeon. I had several appointments with different plastic surgeons-and after meeting him I canceled them all. He really takes his time during the consultation, explains things in detail and doesn't rush you at all. He is honest when it comes to expectation vs. reality (which I appreciate because he doesn't just say what you want to hear). His bedside manner is a 10/10 and his surgical skills are impeccable. I am 6 months post-op and could not be happier with my results; Dr. Bogue changed my life!
    Jen Friedman — Sep 13, 2022
    Photo: Dr. David Bogue, MD
    About Dr. David Bogue, MD

    Specialties
    • Breast Reconstruction Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1154510816
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Georgetown University Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Georgetown University Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Michigan Medical School
    Medical Education

