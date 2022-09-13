Dr. David Bogue, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bogue is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Bogue, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Bogue, MD
Dr. David Bogue, MD is a Breast Reconstruction Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Breast Reconstruction Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Dr. Bogue's Office Locations
Davies Therapy Center Pain650 Glades Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (561) 709-6741
David Bogue MD Plastic Surgery PL660 Glades Rd Ste 380, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (561) 393-1994
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Love, love, love Dr. Bogue! He is kind, patient and a brilliant surgeon. I had several appointments with different plastic surgeons-and after meeting him I canceled them all. He really takes his time during the consultation, explains things in detail and doesn't rush you at all. He is honest when it comes to expectation vs. reality (which I appreciate because he doesn't just say what you want to hear). His bedside manner is a 10/10 and his surgical skills are impeccable. I am 6 months post-op and could not be happier with my results; Dr. Bogue changed my life!
About Dr. David Bogue, MD
- Breast Reconstruction Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1154510816
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Hospital
- University of Michigan Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bogue has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bogue accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bogue has seen patients for Burn Injuries and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bogue on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bogue speaks Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Bogue. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bogue.
