Dr. David Bolivar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bolivar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Bolivar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Bolivar, MD
Dr. David Bolivar, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Templeton, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center and Twin Cities Community Hospital.
Dr. Bolivar works at
Dr. Bolivar's Office Locations
-
1
Associated Surgeons of San Luis Obispo292 Posada Ln Ste C, Templeton, CA 93465 Directions (805) 434-3133
-
2
Twin Cities Community Hospital1100 Las Tablas Rd, Templeton, CA 93465 Directions (805) 434-2253
Hospital Affiliations
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Twin Cities Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bolivar?
Great "bedside manner" and speaks in easy to understand language and has a good sense of humor. Very intelligent and personable. Instills confidence in him.
About Dr. David Bolivar, MD
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1346242005
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bolivar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bolivar accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bolivar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bolivar works at
Dr. Bolivar speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Bolivar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bolivar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bolivar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bolivar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.