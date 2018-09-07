Dr. Breindel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Breindel, MD
Overview of Dr. David Breindel, MD
Dr. David Breindel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New Rochelle, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Albert Einstein Medical Center.
Dr. Breindel's Office Locations
- 1 234 Elk Ave, New Rochelle, NY 10804 Directions (914) 235-5520
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been seeing Dr. Brian dowel for approximately 20 years. He is a truly kind and compassionate man. He is also the most knowledgeable psychiatrist I have ever been to, and there have been many.
About Dr. David Breindel, MD
- Psychiatry
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- Psychiatry
