Dr. David Brokl, MD
Dr. David Brokl, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN.
Methodist Hospital6500 EXCELSIOR BLVD, Minneapolis, MN 55426 Directions (952) 993-3246
Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital15800 95th Ave N, Maple Grove, MN 55369 Directions (952) 993-3240
- Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato
- Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Fantastic! He was compassionate,extremely knowledgeable and really cared about my problem and wanted to help.
- Gastroenterology
- English
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Brokl has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brokl accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brokl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brokl has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brokl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Brokl. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brokl.
