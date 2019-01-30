See All Podiatrists in Worthington, OH
Dr. David Buchan, DPM

Podiatry
3.6 (28)
Worthington, OH
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. David Buchan, DPM

Dr. David Buchan, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Worthington, OH. They graduated from Illinois College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Carmel St. Ann's, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Buchan works at Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Center in Worthington, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Bunion and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Buchan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Center
    350 W Wilson Bridge Rd Ste 200, Worthington, OH 43085 (614) 895-8747
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Carmel St. Ann's
  • OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
  • Riverside Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. David Buchan, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700864063
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Atlanta Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Chicago
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Illinois College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • College of Wooster
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Buchan, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buchan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Buchan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Buchan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Buchan works at Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Center in Worthington, OH. View the full address on Dr. Buchan’s profile.

    Dr. Buchan has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Bunion and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buchan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Buchan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buchan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buchan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buchan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

