Dr. David Capiola, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Capiola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Capiola, MD
Overview of Dr. David Capiola, MD
Dr. David Capiola, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Capiola works at
Dr. Capiola's Office Locations
-
1
Spine Health Orthopaedics PC110 Duane St, New York, NY 10007 Directions (212) 588-1919
-
2
Alena Debrosse Nurse Practitioner of Psychiatry PC520 Franklin Ave Ste 211, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (212) 355-5555
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Capiola?
Dr. Capolia is an amazing doctor. My husband and I were in a car accident and Dr. Capiola made it a priority to see us re-arranging his schedule to fit us in. We have never had to wait longer than 10 minutes to see him. He is a gifted surgeon and possess a wonderful bedside manner, making sure we understand every aspect of our injuries. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. David Capiola, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1316968647
Education & Certifications
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Capiola has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Capiola accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Capiola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Capiola works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Capiola. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Capiola.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Capiola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Capiola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.