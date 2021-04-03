Dr. David Chalif, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chalif is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Chalif, MD
Overview of Dr. David Chalif, MD
Dr. David Chalif, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Patchogue, NY. They completed their residency with Nyu Hospitals Center, Neurological Surgery Nyu Hospitals Center, General Surgery
Dr. Chalif works at
Dr. Chalif's Office Locations
Northwell Health205 S Ocean Ave, Patchogue, NY 11772 Directions (631) 591-7470Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Northwell Health Physician Partners Neurosciences at Bay Shore270 E Main St, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (631) 591-7470
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- South Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chalif?
Because of Dr. Chalif my daughter is alive and well... He attended to her every need with skill care and compassion!
About Dr. David Chalif, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1679530885
Education & Certifications
- Nyu Hospitals Center, Neurological Surgery Nyu Hospitals Center, General Surgery
- New York University Med Center
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chalif has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chalif accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chalif has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chalif has seen patients for Brain Aneurysm, Subarachnoid Hemorrhage and Subdural Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chalif on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Chalif. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chalif.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chalif, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chalif appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.