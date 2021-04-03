See All Neurosurgeons in Patchogue, NY
Dr. David Chalif, MD

Neurosurgery
4.2 (14)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. David Chalif, MD

Dr. David Chalif, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Patchogue, NY. They completed their residency with Nyu Hospitals Center, Neurological Surgery Nyu Hospitals Center, General Surgery

Dr. Chalif works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Medicine Specialties and Ophthalmology at Patchogue in Patchogue, NY with other offices in Bay Shore, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Aneurysm, Subarachnoid Hemorrhage and Subdural Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Chalif's Office Locations

    Northwell Health
    205 S Ocean Ave, Patchogue, NY 11772 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 591-7470
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Northwell Health Physician Partners Neurosciences at Bay Shore
    270 E Main St, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 591-7470

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • South Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Brain Aneurysm
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Subdural Hemorrhage
Brain Aneurysm
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Subdural Hemorrhage

Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intracranial Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Repair Chevron Icon
Intracranial Vessel Angioplasty and Stenting Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Repair Intracranial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Stereotaxis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 03, 2021
    Because of Dr. Chalif my daughter is alive and well... He attended to her every need with skill care and compassion!
    — Apr 03, 2021
    About Dr. David Chalif, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1679530885
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Nyu Hospitals Center, Neurological Surgery Nyu Hospitals Center, General Surgery
    Residency
    Internship
    • New York University Med Center
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Chalif, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chalif is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chalif has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chalif has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chalif has seen patients for Brain Aneurysm, Subarachnoid Hemorrhage and Subdural Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chalif on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Chalif. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chalif.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chalif, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chalif appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

