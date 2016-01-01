Overview

Dr. David Chen, MD is a Bariatric Medicine Specialist in Monterey Park, CA. They specialize in Bariatric Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from National Defense Medical Center.



Dr. Chen works at YU CARE MEDICAL GROUP INC in Monterey Park, CA with other offices in Santa Ana, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.