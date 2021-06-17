Dr. David Chung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Chung, MD
Overview of Dr. David Chung, MD
Dr. David Chung, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They completed their residency with Medical College of Wisconsin
Dr. Chung works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Chung's Office Locations
-
1
Healthy Foundations Group4350 E East West Hwy, Bethesda, MD 20814 Directions (301) 970-4001
Hospital Affiliations
- MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chung?
I have worked with several psychiatric professionals in my life, and Dr. Chung has been one of the best. He is very responsive and makes me feel heard, seen, and cared for. I actively enjoy my visits with him.
About Dr. David Chung, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1295802254
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chung has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chung accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chung works at
Dr. Chung has seen patients for Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Chung. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.