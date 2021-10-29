See All Psychiatrists in Fairfax, VA
Dr. David Clayton, MD

Psychiatry
3.6 (7)
Map Pin Small Fairfax, VA
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Clayton, MD

Dr. David Clayton, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.

Dr. Clayton works at The Child & Family Counseling Group Plc. in Fairfax, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Clayton's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Child & Family Counseling Group Plc.
    10521 Rosehaven St Ste 100, Fairfax, VA 22030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 352-3822
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)

Treatment frequency



Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.6
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Oct 29, 2021
I've been seeing Dr Clayton for years now, I started as a kid and am now an adult, I'm probably his longest term patient. He is truly incredible. First of all he got me on the right anti-depressants right away. I have your basic SAD/general anxiety combo and he knew just what to prescribe to help me. Over the years he has given such incredible truly life-saving advice. I lost a friend to suicide and would have likely followed if he hadn't been there for me. I know he sometimes squeezed me in on his lunch hours. I am alive and thriving now and truly truly grateful.
Long term patient — Oct 29, 2021
Dr. David Clayton, MD
About Dr. David Clayton, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 26 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1992866883
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Clayton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Clayton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Clayton works at The Child & Family Counseling Group Plc. in Fairfax, VA. View the full address on Dr. Clayton’s profile.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Clayton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clayton.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clayton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clayton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

