Dr. David Clifford, MD
Dr. David Clifford, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Clifford, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in West Seneca, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Auto De Guadalajara Faculty De Med Guadalajara Jalisco Mexico and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.
Dr. Clifford works at
Locations
-
1
Clifford Family Practice256 Center Rd, West Seneca, NY 14224 Directions (716) 677-4159
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- EBS-RMSCO
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Independent Health
- MagnaCare
- MVP Health Care
- Universal Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I, along wth my teenage son, recently transferred to dr cliffords office after hearing rave reviews from a dear friend. Had 1st appt wth his NP, Dee Dee, and I was extremely impressed--she took ample time with me during the appt & Im very happy to be under their care
About Dr. David Clifford, MD
- Family Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1386604775
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York at Buffalo
- New York Medical College
- University Auto De Guadalajara Faculty De Med Guadalajara Jalisco Mexico
- Canisius College Of Buffalo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clifford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clifford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clifford works at
Dr. Clifford speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Clifford. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clifford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clifford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clifford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.