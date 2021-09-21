Dr. Corral has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Corral, MD
Overview of Dr. David Corral, MD
Dr. David Corral, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Benbrook, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Weatherford, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Corral's Office Locations
David F. Corral M.d. P.A.6410 Southwest Blvd Ste 220, Benbrook, TX 76109 Directions (817) 377-9100
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Weatherford
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Very thankful to find Dr, Carrol. He is incredibly thorough and efficient in his care. He has build a professional team to support him. Going to the doctors is no longer a downer.
About Dr. David Corral, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1003846882
Education & Certifications
- Okla Meml Hosp
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Corral accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Corral has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Corral. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Corral.
