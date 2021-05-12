Dr. David Cox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Cox, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Cox, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham and Brookwood Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Cox works at
Locations
Cardiology Specialists of Birmingham800 Saint Vincents Dr Ste 510, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 939-7100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Cardiology Specialists of Birmingham2700 10th Ave S Ste 305, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 939-7100
Brookwood Baptist Medical Center3980 Colonnade Pkwy, Birmingham, AL 35243 Directions (205) 510-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
- Brookwood Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Remarkable. None better in my opinion. Always attentive and takes the time necessary to actually offer a real patient visit, unlike many docs nowadays who touch base and get out as fast as possible. Dr. Cox truly cares about his patients and is the best doc I have had in 40 years or more. I am a retired surgeon myself, so I know all about separating the wheat from the chaff.
About Dr. David Cox, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cox has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cox accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cox has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Sinus Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cox on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Cox. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cox.
