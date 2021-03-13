See All Psychiatrists in Hemet, CA
Dr. David Desai, MD

Psychiatry
3.0 (24)
Map Pin Small Hemet, CA
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Desai, MD

Dr. David Desai, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hemet, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Gujarat University / Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of San Bernardino.

Dr. Desai works at Inland Psychiatric Medical Group Inc in Hemet, CA with other offices in Redlands, CA and San Bernardino, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Desai's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Inland Psychiatric Medical Group Inc
    162 N Santa Fe St, Hemet, CA 92543 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 652-8107
  2. 2
    David Desai MD Inc.
    1030 Nevada St Ste 101, Redlands, CA 92374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 966-5500
  3. 3
    Community Hospital of San Bernardino
    1805 Medical Center Dr, San Bernardino, CA 92411 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 887-6333

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital Of San Bernardino

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Mar 13, 2021
    It's always a pleasure to see Dr. David Desai, he's my Doctor for two years, he's always aware of how I feel about my medication, I feel so confident about him.
    Karla Morales — Mar 13, 2021
    Photo: Dr. David Desai, MD
    About Dr. David Desai, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1740451566
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Gujarat University / Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Desai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Desai has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Desai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Desai has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Desai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desai.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

