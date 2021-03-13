Dr. David Desai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Desai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Desai, MD
Dr. David Desai, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hemet, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Gujarat University / Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of San Bernardino.
Dr. Desai works at
Dr. Desai's Office Locations
Inland Psychiatric Medical Group Inc162 N Santa Fe St, Hemet, CA 92543 Directions (951) 652-8107
David Desai MD Inc.1030 Nevada St Ste 101, Redlands, CA 92374 Directions (909) 966-5500
Community Hospital of San Bernardino1805 Medical Center Dr, San Bernardino, CA 92411 Directions (909) 887-6333
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of San Bernardino
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
It's always a pleasure to see Dr. David Desai, he's my Doctor for two years, he's always aware of how I feel about my medication, I feel so confident about him.
About Dr. David Desai, MD
- Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Gujarat University / Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College
- Psychiatry
Dr. Desai has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Desai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Desai has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Desai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.