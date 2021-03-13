Overview of Dr. David Desai, MD

Dr. David Desai, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hemet, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Gujarat University / Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of San Bernardino.



Dr. Desai works at Inland Psychiatric Medical Group Inc in Hemet, CA with other offices in Redlands, CA and San Bernardino, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.