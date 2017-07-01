See All Pediatricians in Arlington Heights, IL
Dr. David Dobkin, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Dobkin, MD

Dr. David Dobkin, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Dobkin works at Allied Medical Home Health Inc in Arlington Heights, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Dobkin's Office Locations

    Allied Medical Home Health Inc
    1430 N Arlington Heights Rd, Arlington Heights, IL 60004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 253-3600

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain

Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 01, 2017
    Dr. Dobkin is a caring, compassionate person. He has a lot of experience and does not follow a laid back approach. He listens to your concerns and treats kids as his own. We feel so blessed to have found him.
    Arlington Heights, IL — Jul 01, 2017
    About Dr. David Dobkin, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801880117
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Dobkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dobkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dobkin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dobkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dobkin works at Allied Medical Home Health Inc in Arlington Heights, IL. View the full address on Dr. Dobkin’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Dobkin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dobkin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dobkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dobkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

