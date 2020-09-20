Overview of Dr. David Dodd, MD

Dr. David Dodd, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Winter Haven, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Winter Haven Hospital.



Dr. Dodd works at Baycare Medical Group Winter Haven Cardiovascular Surgery in Winter Haven, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.