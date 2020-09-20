Dr. David Dodd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dodd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Dodd, MD
Overview of Dr. David Dodd, MD
Dr. David Dodd, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Winter Haven, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Winter Haven Hospital.
Dr. Dodd's Office Locations
Baycare Medical Group Winter Haven Cardiovascular Surgery200 Avenue F NE Ste 9118, Winter Haven, FL 33881 Directions (863) 292-4004
Hospital Affiliations
- Winter Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
In December 2018 it was discovered that I had a birth defect (I was 52) that no one had discovered. Dr. Tai immediately contacted Dr. Dodd and I saw him a few days later and had open-heart surgery in January 2019. Dr. Dodd and his staff were amazing throughout this entire process. He met with my wife and I and answered every question and completely put us at ease. I have never felt better. Truly the best!
About Dr. David Dodd, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Tenn
- U Tenn
- Emory University School of Medicine
