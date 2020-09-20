See All Vascular Surgeons in Winter Haven, FL
Dr. David Dodd, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.7 (12)
Map Pin Small Winter Haven, FL
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Dodd, MD

Dr. David Dodd, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Winter Haven, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Winter Haven Hospital.

Dr. Dodd works at Baycare Medical Group Winter Haven Cardiovascular Surgery in Winter Haven, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dodd's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Baycare Medical Group Winter Haven Cardiovascular Surgery
    200 Avenue F NE Ste 9118, Winter Haven, FL 33881 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 292-4004

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Winter Haven Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. David Dodd, MD

    • Vascular Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972599587
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Tenn
    Residency
    • U Tenn
    Medical Education
    • Emory University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Dodd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dodd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dodd has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dodd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dodd works at Baycare Medical Group Winter Haven Cardiovascular Surgery in Winter Haven, FL. View the full address on Dr. Dodd’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Dodd. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dodd.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dodd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dodd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

