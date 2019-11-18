Dr. David Duffy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duffy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Duffy, MD
Overview
Dr. David Duffy, MD is a Dermatologist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance.
Dr. Duffy works at
Locations
David M Duffy MD4201 Torrance Blvd Ste 710, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (310) 370-5670Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 2:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Duffy?
I have been a patient of Dr. Duffy for many years. He is always thorough, straightforward and efficient. He makes treatments tolerable and as painless as possible. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. David Duffy, MD
- Dermatology
- 58 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1720007081
Education & Certifications
- Harbor Genl Hospital
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
- UCLA
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duffy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duffy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duffy works at
Dr. Duffy speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Duffy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duffy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duffy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duffy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.