Overview of Dr. David Eckerle, MD

Dr. David Eckerle, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Madison, WI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Wisconsin / Madison and is affiliated with UW Health University Hospital.



Dr. Eckerle works at Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin Sauk Clinic in Madison, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.