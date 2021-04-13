See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Madison, WI
Dr. David Eckerle, MD

Internal Medicine
3.3 (12)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Eckerle, MD

Dr. David Eckerle, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Madison, WI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Wisconsin / Madison and is affiliated with UW Health University Hospital.

Dr. Eckerle works at Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin Sauk Clinic in Madison, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Eckerle's Office Locations

    Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin Sauk Clinic
    8202 Excelsior Dr, Madison, WI 53717 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (608) 828-4853
    Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin
    1265 JOHN Q HAMMONS DR, Madison, WI 53717 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (608) 831-1766

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UW Health University Hospital

Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Immunization Administration
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Immunization Administration
Diabetes Type 2

Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Immunization Administration
Diabetes Type 2
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Bronchitis
Bunion
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cellulitis
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Elbow Sprain
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Hammer Toe
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Heartburn
Hernia
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Indigestion
Insomnia
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Neck Muscle Strain
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Secondary Hypertension
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Skin Ulcer
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stye
Testicular Dysfunction
Tinnitus
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 13, 2021
    Dr Eckerly was wonderful at helping me with ankelosing spondylitis; AS. We tried many avenues for treatment and pain releif. Also managed my high blood pressure and was a great Dr in guiding me after my PE...I could go on. 15 years of excellence in my opinion.
    Diane Holmes-Kaub — Apr 13, 2021
    About Dr. David Eckerle, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1487673273
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Wisconsin / Madison
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Eckerle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eckerle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Eckerle has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eckerle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Eckerle works at Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin Sauk Clinic in Madison, WI. View the full address on Dr. Eckerle’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Eckerle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eckerle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eckerle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eckerle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

