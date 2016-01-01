Overview

Dr. David Estrada, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences.



Dr. Estrada works at MCLA Psychiatric Medical Group in Glendale, CA with other offices in Norwalk, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.