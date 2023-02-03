See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Flint, MI
Dr. David Fernandez, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.2 (26)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Fernandez, MD

Dr. David Fernandez, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Hurley Medical Center and Mclaren Flint.

Dr. Fernandez works at OrthoMichigan in Flint, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Back Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fernandez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Family Orthopedic Association
    4466 W BRISTOL RD, Flint, MI 48507 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 733-1200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hurley Medical Center
  • Mclaren Flint

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    4.2
    Feb 03, 2023
    Took all the time needed so I could understand the diagnosis and my options and risks with each option!
    Mark — Feb 03, 2023
    About Dr. David Fernandez, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1235110537
    Education & Certifications

    • Montefiore Med Ctr Albert Einstein
    Medical Education
    • Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Fernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fernandez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fernandez has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Back Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fernandez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Fernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernandez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

