Overview of Dr. David Fernandez, MD

Dr. David Fernandez, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Hurley Medical Center and Mclaren Flint.



Dr. Fernandez works at OrthoMichigan in Flint, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Back Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.