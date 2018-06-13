Dr. David Ferry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Ferry, MD
Overview of Dr. David Ferry, MD
Dr. David Ferry, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Encino, CA.
Dr. Ferry works at
Dr. Ferry's Office Locations
Pediatric Cardiology Medical Assoc. of So. California5400 Balboa Blvd Ste 202, Encino, CA 91316 Directions (818) 659-5329
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
- St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We are so thankful for Dr. Ferry. We have been to several cardiologists, and Dr. Ferry is the best! He is extremely kind and knowledgeable. He actually takes the time to explain everything in a way that is easy to understand and breaks down the medical jargon. I love that he cares about his patients and personally called us with the test results. Our teenager said that he deserved 10 stars for being an awesome doctor, so that means a lot!
About Dr. David Ferry, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- English
- 1174502793
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Hospital Los Angeles
- Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ferry has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ferry accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ferry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ferry works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferry. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferry.
