Overview of Dr. David Fierstein, MD

Dr. David Fierstein, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Fierstein works at Frank A. Tomao MD John S. Marino MD Brian T. Mcnelis MD PC in New Hyde Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.