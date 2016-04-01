Dr. David Fischman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fischman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Fischman, MD
Overview of Dr. David Fischman, MD
Dr. David Fischman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Jefferson Angioplasty Center111 S 11th St Ste 6210, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Keystone Health Plan East
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The only thing I can say is thank you! Thank you for caring, for your unbelievable bedside manor, your knowledge and honesty. We are blessed to have had you on our team and are beyond grateful. Like you said, we had someone watching over Mike, luckily they knew who he needed by his side and that was you!!!! Thank you!!!! Mike and Lynn
About Dr. David Fischman, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- North Shore University Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fischman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fischman accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fischman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fischman has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fischman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
497 patients have reviewed Dr. Fischman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fischman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fischman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fischman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.