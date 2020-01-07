Dr. David Frankel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frankel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Frankel, MD
Overview of Dr. David Frankel, MD
Dr. David Frankel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Hahnemann University.
Dr. Frankel works at
Dr. Frankel's Office Locations
-
1
Community Council Mental Health4900 Wyalusing Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19131 Directions (215) 473-7033
-
2
Harmony Mental Health Services2400 Chestnut St Ste 19, Philadelphia, PA 19103 Directions (215) 568-5900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Frankel?
Dr frankel been the best doctor I had this far for mental health.. he was my doctor for about 12yrs.. I will recommend him to anyone... however due to the government health system he had to retire from one of his offices.. and because of that my mental health has gotten me 302 5 times since may 2018.. if you get a chance with him dont ever allow the government to take him from you... good luck... thank you for all you done for me dr. Frankel
About Dr. David Frankel, MD
- Psychiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1811052574
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Hahnemann University
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frankel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frankel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frankel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frankel works at
Dr. Frankel has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frankel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Frankel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frankel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frankel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frankel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.