Dr. David Galvan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galvan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Galvan, MD
Overview of Dr. David Galvan, MD
Dr. David Galvan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They completed their residency with Houston Hlth Sci Ctr
Dr. Galvan works at
Dr. Galvan's Office Locations
-
1
Sugar Land Office16651 Southwest Fwy Ste 200, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (713) 774-5131Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Galvan?
In October 2019 I went to gynecologist David Galvan, MD FACOG (age 72) of Southwest Obstetrics / Gynecology Associates) for a second opinion after my first OB/GYN failed to find a cervical cyst that had worried me for months. (That first doctor, a female, also treated me like an idiot who did’t know the structure of her own vagina and cervix.) Dr. Gal found the cyst easily, and treated me like an intelligent and valued person. He communicated kindly and well, and re assured me that while this type of cyst is common and benign, as a team we would continue to monitor it for any changes.
About Dr. David Galvan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1285633099
Education & Certifications
- Houston Hlth Sci Ctr
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Galvan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Galvan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Galvan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Galvan works at
Dr. Galvan has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain, Ovarian Cysts and Uterine Fibroids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Galvan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Galvan speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Galvan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galvan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Galvan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Galvan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.