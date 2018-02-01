Dr. David Gee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Gee, MD
Overview
Dr. David Gee, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from OR HLTH SCI UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.
Locations
Main Family Medical203 W Main St, Boise, ID 83702 Directions (208) 336-7722
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Health Net
- LifeWise
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gee has been my child's pediatrician since she was born. He is an incredible doctor who is very thorough. He is always educating myself during stages of her development as well as caring for the entire family and environment of the child. The staff is wonderful. I am so happy to have him as our physician.
About Dr. David Gee, MD
- Family Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1073541983
Education & Certifications
- Fam Prac Res Of Idaho Inc
- OR HLTH SCI UNIV SCH OF MED
- Lewis and Clark College
Dr. Gee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Gee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.