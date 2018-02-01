See All Family Doctors in Boise, ID
Dr. David Gee, MD

Family Medicine
4.2 (16)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview

Dr. David Gee, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from OR HLTH SCI UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.

Dr. Gee works at Main Family Medical in Boise, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Main Family Medical
    203 W Main St, Boise, ID 83702 (208) 336-7722

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  St. Luke's Boise Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories:

Very High Frequency
High Frequency
Normal Frequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't have enough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourage you to contact the provider with questions about their experience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Tuberculosis Screening
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
VAP Lipid Testing
Tuberculosis Screening
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
VAP Lipid Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Tuberculosis Screening
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
VAP Lipid Testing
Abdominal Pain
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergies
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Chest Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder)
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Dermatitis
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Drug Allergy Testing
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Fatigue
  • View other providers who treat Fatigue
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
High Cholesterol
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypothyroidism
Injuries
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Mastodynia
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Weakness
Neonatal Circumcision
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostatitis
Proteinuria
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Restless Leg Syndrome
School Physicals
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Skin Screenings
Sleep Apnea
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Testicular Dysfunction
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
Well Baby Care
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Accepted Insurance:

    Aetna
    Altius Health Plans
    Anthem
    Assurant Health
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross of Idaho
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    CoreSource
    Coventry Health Care
    First Choice Health
    First Health
    Health Net
    LifeWise
    Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    MedHealthInsurance
    Meritain Health
    MultiPlan
    PacificSource
    Premera Blue Cross
    Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 01, 2018
    Dr. Gee has been my child's pediatrician since she was born. He is an incredible doctor who is very thorough. He is always educating myself during stages of her development as well as caring for the entire family and environment of the child. The staff is wonderful. I am so happy to have him as our physician.
    Boise — Feb 01, 2018
    About Dr. David Gee, MD

    Specialties
    Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1073541983
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    Fam Prac Res Of Idaho Inc
    Residency
    Medical Education
    OR HLTH SCI UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    Lewis and Clark College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Gee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gee is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Gee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Gee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

