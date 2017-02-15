Dr. David Glasser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glasser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Glasser, MD
Overview of Dr. David Glasser, MD
Dr. David Glasser, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital and The Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Dr. Glasser's Office Locations
Columbia - Wilmer Eye Institute - Johns Hopkins Medicine10710 Charter Dr Ste 310, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (410) 910-2330Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Columbia Office6350 Stevens Forest Rd Ste 101, Columbia, MD 21046 Directions (443) 283-8800
Hospital Affiliations
- Howard County General Hospital
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
The best!
Education & Certifications
- Med College of Wisconsin
- UCLA Jules Stein Eye Institute
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
- Ophthalmology
