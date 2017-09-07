Overview of Dr. David Goodman, MD

Dr. David Goodman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Goodman works at Cape Fear Valley Ferncreek General Surgery in Fayetteville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Lipomas, Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.