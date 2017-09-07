Dr. Goodman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Goodman, MD
Overview of Dr. David Goodman, MD
Dr. David Goodman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Goodman's Office Locations
CFV Ferncreek General Surgery4140 Ferncreek Dr Ste 601, Fayetteville, NC 28314 Directions (910) 485-3880
Cape Fear Valley Hs1638 Owen Dr, Fayetteville, NC 28304 Directions (910) 615-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Fear Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goodman?
Very efficient in a delicate situation. The office had excellent education brochures. Thank you Michael and Alice Regan
About Dr. David Goodman, MD
- General Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1093714024
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goodman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goodman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goodman has seen patients for Lipomas, Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goodman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Goodman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goodman.
