Dr. David Goodman, MD
Overview of Dr. David Goodman, MD
Dr. David Goodman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lutherville, MD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with The Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Dr. Goodman's Office Locations
Johns Hopkins at Green Spring Station10751 Falls Rd Ste 306, Lutherville, MD 21093 Directions (410) 583-2723
Hospital Affiliations
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I began to see Dr Goodman in 2016 when I was in graduate school. I was close to flunking out at the time. I was taking medication for Adult ADD and it wasn't helping. The medical professionals including the psychiatrists and pharmacies in these parts are judgemental and know practically nothing. I googled desperately for a psychiatrist with a specialty in Adult ADD. I was very fortunate to find an interview Dr Goodman was part of. After reading his answers, it was apparent he is open-minded and non-judgemental besides expertise. The medication he prescribed improved my symptoms dramatically. If it wasn't for Dr Goodman, I wouldn't have been able to become a therapist. As his patient, I always feel empowered because I am included in the decision-making process.
About Dr. David Goodman, MD
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1548411564
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Baltimore City Hospital
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- University of Rochester
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goodman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goodman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Goodman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goodman.
