Dr. David Grainger, MD
Overview
Dr. David Grainger, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Wichita, KS. They graduated from University of Kansas and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center and Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER.
Dr. Grainger works at
Locations
Center for Reproductive Medicine9300 E 29th St N Ste 102, Wichita, KS 67226 Directions (316) 462-2526Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
WesleyCare Clinics Women's Care3243 E Murdock St, Wichita, KS 67208 Directions (316) 462-2525
Hospital Affiliations
- Wesley Medical Center
- Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The year of 1989 problems with miscarriages lost 5 babies and my dr. Bernice refer me to Yale for a check up. I meet Dr. Grainger and his team found out that i had a tumor inside my uterus. Dr. Grainger removed it and told me that approx. 92% i would not be able to hold any babies, but that 8% i would. Six months after the operation I was pregnant with my daughter. Never say Never thank you for every thing you have done for me she's now 32.
About Dr. David Grainger, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- English
- 1558372102
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- University of Kansas-Wesley Medical Cent
- University of Kansas
- Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grainger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grainger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grainger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Grainger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grainger.
