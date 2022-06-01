See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Wichita, KS
Dr. David Grainger, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
Dr. David Grainger, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Wichita, KS. They graduated from University of Kansas and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center and Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER.

Dr. Grainger works at Center for Reproductive Medicine in Wichita, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Center for Reproductive Medicine
    9300 E 29th St N Ste 102, Wichita, KS 67226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (316) 462-2526
    WesleyCare Clinics Women's Care
    3243 E Murdock St, Wichita, KS 67208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (316) 462-2525

  • Wesley Medical Center
  • Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER

Infertility Evaluation
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy
Endometrial Ablation
Infertility Evaluation
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy
Endometrial Ablation

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Jun 01, 2022
    The year of 1989 problems with miscarriages lost 5 babies and my dr. Bernice refer me to Yale for a check up. I meet Dr. Grainger and his team found out that i had a tumor inside my uterus. Dr. Grainger removed it and told me that approx. 92% i would not be able to hold any babies, but that 8% i would. Six months after the operation I was pregnant with my daughter. Never say Never thank you for every thing you have done for me she's now 32.
    Roxanne E R Bartlette, Hamden, Ct — Jun 01, 2022
    About Dr. David Grainger, MD

    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    • English
    • 1558372102
    Education & Certifications

    • YALE UNIVERSITY
    • University of Kansas-Wesley Medical Cent
    • University of Kansas
    • Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology
    Dr. David Grainger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grainger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Grainger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Grainger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Grainger works at Center for Reproductive Medicine in Wichita, KS. View the full address on Dr. Grainger’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Grainger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grainger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grainger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grainger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

