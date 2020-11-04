See All Anesthesiologists in Southfield, MI
Dr. David Haber, DO

Anesthesiology
2.7 (27)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Haber, DO is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with Shorepoint Health Venice.

Dr. Haber works at Michigan Head & Spine Institute in Southfield, MI with other offices in Pontiac, MI, Dearborn Heights, MI and Roseville, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southfield
    29275 Northwestern Hwy Ste 100, Southfield, MI 48034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 784-3667
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Lexus Professional Building - Pontiac
    44200 Woodward Ave Ste 112, Pontiac, MI 48341 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 334-2568
  3. 3
    Dearborn Heights Office
    25150 Ford Rd Ste 100, Dearborn Heights, MI 48127 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 553-0010
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  4. 4
    Bio-magnetic Resonance Inc
    25100 Kelly Rd, Roseville, MI 48066 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 541-2551

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Shorepoint Health Venice

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Treatment frequency



Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Nov 04, 2020
    I highly recommend Dr Haber for pain management. I had him for a few years and was saddened to learn he left Venice Fl. Once again I needed him. I did find another Dr that I like just as well, thank heavens. I agree with the patient who said that those who gave unsatisfactory reviews didn’t get what they wanted. Dr Haber is an excellent Dr and I would recommend him to anyone. I for one wanted to steer clear of surgery and I didn’t want to become addicted to pain meds. I felt very safe with this Dr. You can trust in his judgment all the way. God bless you in your new location Dr Haber, and know that I miss you and your expertise. Gail Saunders, Venice, Fl.
    Gail Saunders — Nov 04, 2020
    Photo: Dr. David Haber, DO
    About Dr. David Haber, DO

    Specialties
    • Anesthesiology
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1649278698
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Haber, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Haber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Haber. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

