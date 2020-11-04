Dr. David Haber, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Haber, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Haber, DO is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with Shorepoint Health Venice.
Dr. Haber works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Southfield29275 Northwestern Hwy Ste 100, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (877) 784-3667Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Lexus Professional Building - Pontiac44200 Woodward Ave Ste 112, Pontiac, MI 48341 Directions (248) 334-2568
-
3
Dearborn Heights Office25150 Ford Rd Ste 100, Dearborn Heights, MI 48127 Directions (248) 553-0010Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
4
Bio-magnetic Resonance Inc25100 Kelly Rd, Roseville, MI 48066 Directions (248) 541-2551
Hospital Affiliations
- Shorepoint Health Venice
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Haber?
I highly recommend Dr Haber for pain management. I had him for a few years and was saddened to learn he left Venice Fl. Once again I needed him. I did find another Dr that I like just as well, thank heavens. I agree with the patient who said that those who gave unsatisfactory reviews didn’t get what they wanted. Dr Haber is an excellent Dr and I would recommend him to anyone. I for one wanted to steer clear of surgery and I didn’t want to become addicted to pain meds. I felt very safe with this Dr. You can trust in his judgment all the way. God bless you in your new location Dr Haber, and know that I miss you and your expertise. Gail Saunders, Venice, Fl.
About Dr. David Haber, DO
- Anesthesiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1649278698
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haber accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haber works at
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Haber. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.