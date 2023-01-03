See All Otolaryngologists in Asheville, NC
Dr. David Harley, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.8 (10)
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Harley, MD

Dr. David Harley, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Harley works at Biltmore Plastic Surgery P.A. in Asheville, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Harley's Office Locations

    Biltmore Plastic Surgery P.A.
    1249 Hendersonville Rd, Asheville, NC 28803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 274-1009

Ratings & Reviews
3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Jan 03, 2023
Had a Biltmore lift and upper eyelid Belph with Dr. Harley on December 27th, 2022. He was extremely professional, personable and provided me with exceptional results. The entire procedure was done utilizing twilight sedation, which is much safer and allows for quicker recovery. I was up and about in 2 days with minimal bruising and very slight swelling. My results are very natural looking which is exactly the look I wanted. I highly recommend Dr. Harley to anyone considering facial rejuvenation.
— Jan 03, 2023
Photo: Dr. David Harley, MD
About Dr. David Harley, MD

Specialties
  • Ear, Nose, and Throat
Years of Experience
  • 22 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1215144670
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
Board Certifications
  • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Harley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Harley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Harley works at Biltmore Plastic Surgery P.A. in Asheville, NC. View the full address on Dr. Harley’s profile.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Harley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harley.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

