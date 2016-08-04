Dr. David Harris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Harris, MD
Overview of Dr. David Harris, MD
Dr. David Harris, MD is a Hospice & Palliative Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Hospice & Palliative Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Harris' Office Locations
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 353-0186Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is kind, you can tell he cares and pours his soul into every client. I've been by my friends bedside in the ICU for hours and he's been my angel the whole time. Thank you from the bottom of my heart!
About Dr. David Harris, MD
- Hospice & Palliative Medicine
- 9 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1447664990
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Dr. Harris accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
