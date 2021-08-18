See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Cedar Rapids, IA
Dr. David Hart Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. David Hart

Orthopedic Surgery
4.3 (17)
Map Pin Small Cedar Rapids, IA
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Hart

Dr. David Hart is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cedar Rapids, IA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Buchanan County Health Center, Mercy Medical Center - Cedar Rapids, UnityPoint Health - Jones Regional Medical Center and UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Hospital.

Dr. Hart works at Physicians' Clinic Of Iowa in Cedar Rapids, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Orthopedic Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Arjun Sebastian, MD
Dr. Arjun Sebastian, MD
3.7 (3)
View Profile
Dr. Shawn O'Driscoll, MD
Dr. Shawn O'Driscoll, MD
4.5 (15)
View Profile
Dr. Kelechi Okoroha, MD
Dr. Kelechi Okoroha, MD
4.2 (5)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Dr. Hart's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Physicians Clinic of Iowa
    202 10th St SE Ste 140, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (319) 398-1545

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Buchanan County Health Center
  • Mercy Medical Center - Cedar Rapids
  • UnityPoint Health - Jones Regional Medical Center
  • UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Trauma Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meridian Health Plan of Michigan
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hart?

    Aug 18, 2021
    Dr. Hart is very respectful and pleasant to talk to. He takes the time to listen to me and he has won my complete trust in him. I recommend him to my friends and family whenever one of them tells me they are having knee or shoulder issues. Dr. Hart is the only doctor that has been successful in treating my shoulder pain. I am so thankful for his expertise.
    Amy Davis — Aug 18, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Hart
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Hart?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hart to family and friends

    Dr. Hart's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hart

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Hart.

    About Dr. David Hart

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174520944
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Orth/Arth Hosp
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Alfred I DuPont Institute
    Residency
    Internship
    • North Carolina Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Iowa, Bs, With High Distinction
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Hart is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hart has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hart accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Hart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hart works at Physicians' Clinic Of Iowa in Cedar Rapids, IA. View the full address on Dr. Hart’s profile.

    Dr. Hart has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Hart. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hart.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. David Hart?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.