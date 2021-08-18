Dr. David Hart is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Hart
Overview of Dr. David Hart
Dr. David Hart is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cedar Rapids, IA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Buchanan County Health Center, Mercy Medical Center - Cedar Rapids, UnityPoint Health - Jones Regional Medical Center and UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Hospital.
Dr. Hart's Office Locations
-
1
Physicians Clinic of Iowa202 10th St SE Ste 140, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403 Directions (319) 398-1545
Hospital Affiliations
- Buchanan County Health Center
- Mercy Medical Center - Cedar Rapids
- UnityPoint Health - Jones Regional Medical Center
- UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meridian Health Plan of Michigan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hart is very respectful and pleasant to talk to. He takes the time to listen to me and he has won my complete trust in him. I recommend him to my friends and family whenever one of them tells me they are having knee or shoulder issues. Dr. Hart is the only doctor that has been successful in treating my shoulder pain. I am so thankful for his expertise.
About Dr. David Hart
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1174520944
Education & Certifications
- Orth/Arth Hosp
- Alfred I DuPont Institute
- North Carolina Memorial Hospital
- Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
- University Of Iowa, Bs, With High Distinction
