Overview of Dr. David Hart

Dr. David Hart is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cedar Rapids, IA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Buchanan County Health Center, Mercy Medical Center - Cedar Rapids, UnityPoint Health - Jones Regional Medical Center and UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Hart works at Physicians' Clinic Of Iowa in Cedar Rapids, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.