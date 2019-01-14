Overview of Dr. David Harvey, MD

Dr. David Harvey, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.



Dr. Harvey works at Palm Springs Neuropsychology in Palm Springs, CA with other offices in Hoover, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Delusional Disorder, Suicidal Ideation and Group Psychotherapy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.