Dr. Harvey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Harvey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Harvey, MD
Dr. David Harvey, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.
Dr. Harvey works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Harvey's Office Locations
-
1
Palm Springs Neuropsychology650 E Tahquitz Canyon Way Ste 2, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Directions (760) 609-0005
- 2 2121 E Tahquitz Canyon Way Ste 3, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Directions (760) 609-0005
-
3
Grayson & Associates3000 Riverchase Galleria Ste 500, Hoover, AL 35244 Directions (205) 994-8811Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Grandview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harvey?
Wonderful and compassionate doctor who cares about patients. I’m thankful for him.
About Dr. David Harvey, MD
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1467402073
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harvey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harvey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harvey works at
Dr. Harvey has seen patients for Delusional Disorder, Suicidal Ideation and Group Psychotherapy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harvey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Harvey. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harvey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harvey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harvey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.