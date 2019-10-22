See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Alexandria, VA
Dr. David Lake Ho, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (13)
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Lake Ho, MD

Dr. David Lake Ho, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from TAIPEI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital and Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lake Ho's Office Locations

  1. 1
    300 S Washington St Ste 200, Alexandria, VA 22314 (703) 683-0999

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Alexandria Hospital
  • Inova Mount Vernon Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Iron Metabolism Disorders
Fever
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Fever
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. David Lake Ho, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1184711483
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TAIPEI MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lake Ho has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lake Ho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lake Ho. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lake Ho.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lake Ho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lake Ho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

