Dr. David Hofius, DO
Overview of Dr. David Hofius, DO
Dr. David Hofius, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Hubbard, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sharon Regional Medical Center - Emergency Care Center.
Dr. Hofius' Office Locations
Steward Medical Group Inc880 W Liberty St, Hubbard, OH 44425 Directions (330) 269-1934
Center for Digestive Diseases Srhs2501 Shenango Valley Fwy Ste 3, Hermitage, PA 16148 Directions (724) 983-0223
Mercer Family Medicine551 Greenville Rd, Mercer, PA 16137 Directions (724) 662-4155
Sharon Regional Medical Center740 E State St, Sharon, PA 16146 Directions (724) 983-3911
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharon Regional Medical Center - Emergency Care Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr was exceptional both personally and professionally. He did an endoscopy procedure on me 6/30. I'd give him a 10* rating if possible. IN THE OTHER HAND... His office manager Jean and receptionist were the complete opposite. The worst patient care I've ever received. I myself won awards for excellence in customer care during my 15+ yr career as a business supervisor in a 21 Doc practice. His staff failed terribly and displayed very poor patient care.
About Dr. David Hofius, DO
- General Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1013903285
Education & Certifications
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hofius has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hofius accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hofius has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hofius. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hofius.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hofius, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hofius appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.