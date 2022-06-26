Dr. David Hohimer Jr, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hohimer Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Hohimer Jr, DMD
Overview
Dr. David Hohimer Jr, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Plantation, FL.
Dr. Hohimer Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Comfort Dentists of Plantation817 S University Dr Ste 103, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 951-5587Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday10:00am - 7:00pmWednesdayClosedThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hohimer Jr?
Dr. Hohimer is a very fun dentist. He is knowledgable and very professional. If you have a fear of dental procedures as I do, Dr. Hohimer (or Dr. H for short) takes the fear out of everything that has to be done. I put off having dental procedures for years in the past, and now I am paying for it. But Dr. H. makes it SO easy to get the dental treatments that I need.
About Dr. David Hohimer Jr, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1568664225
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hohimer Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hohimer Jr accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hohimer Jr using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hohimer Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hohimer Jr works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Hohimer Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hohimer Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hohimer Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hohimer Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.