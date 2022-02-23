Overview of Dr. David Hoyt, MD

Dr. David Hoyt, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bel Air, MD. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Duke University and is affiliated with UM Harford Memorial Hospital and UM Upper Chesapeake Health.



Dr. Hoyt works at Summit Ambulatory Surgical Center in Bel Air, MD with other offices in Rosedale, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Nosebleed, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Tonsillitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.