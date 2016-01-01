Overview

Dr. David Huntington, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Huntington works at Group Health Specialty Center in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

