Dr. David Huntington, MD

Geriatric Medicine
46 years of experience

Dr. David Huntington, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Huntington works at Group Health Specialty Center in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. David Hunter
    209 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Vaccination Chevron Icon
Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    About Dr. David Huntington, MD

    • Geriatric Medicine
    • 46 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1669526208
    Education & Certifications

    • Highland Hosp-U Rochester
    • Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Joseph Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Huntington, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huntington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Huntington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Huntington works at Group Health Specialty Center in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Dr. Huntington’s profile.

    Dr. Huntington has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huntington.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huntington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huntington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

