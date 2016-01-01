Dr. David Huntington, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huntington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Huntington, MD
Overview
Dr. David Huntington, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Huntington works at
Locations
-
1
Dr. David Hunter209 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Huntington?
About Dr. David Huntington, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 46 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1669526208
Education & Certifications
- Highland Hosp-U Rochester
- Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Huntington using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Huntington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huntington works at
Dr. Huntington has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huntington.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huntington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huntington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.