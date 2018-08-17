See All Dermatologists in Havre de Grace, MD
Dr. David Jaffe, MD

Dermatology
4.1 (27)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. David Jaffe, MD is a Dermatologist in Havre de Grace, MD. They completed their fellowship with Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine

Dr. Jaffe works at Tideway Dermatology, Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology in Havre de Grace, MD with other offices in Bel Air, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tideway Dermatology, Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology
    930 Revolution St, Havre de Grace, MD 21078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 351-3376
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
  2. 2
    Tideway Dermatology, Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology
    615 W MacPhail Rd, Bel Air, MD 21014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 351-3376
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • UM Harford Memorial Hospital
  • UM Upper Chesapeake Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Hair Conditions Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Maryland Physicians Care
    • Medica
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Presbyterian Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 17, 2018
    I have seen Dr. Jaffe for more than 12 years. He listens well: Give you all the attention you need. Explains procedures before beginning and allows questions you may have. Very Thorough as if he was taking care of his own family. Highly recommend
    BusyNan1 in MD, MD — Aug 17, 2018
    About Dr. David Jaffe, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427023811
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University MD Med System
    Residency
    Internship
    • Pennsylvania Hospital
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • Yale University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Jaffe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jaffe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jaffe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jaffe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jaffe has seen patients for Itchy Skin and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jaffe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Jaffe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jaffe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jaffe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jaffe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

