Dr. David Keetch, MD
Overview of Dr. David Keetch, MD
Dr. David Keetch, MD is an Urology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Utah and is affiliated with Barnes-jewish West County Hospital and Missouri Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Keetch works at
Dr. Keetch's Office Locations
St Louis Urological Surgeons Inc.12855 N 40 Dr Ste 375, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 567-6071Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Urology of St Louis Inc6812 State Route 162 Ste 200, Maryville, IL 62062 Directions (618) 288-0900
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
GREAT DR. very patient, listens to what you have to say, my husband has dementia and he didn't just disregard his pain issues, searching for a solution to help. Staff and Nurses wonderful caring people. I would highly recommend Dr Keetch to anyone!!! Went to other urologist before we found him best decision. Thanks again
About Dr. David Keetch, MD
- Urology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1184608143
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keetch has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keetch accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keetch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keetch has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Keetch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Keetch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keetch.
