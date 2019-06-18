Overview of Dr. David Keetch, MD

Dr. David Keetch, MD is an Urology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Utah and is affiliated with Barnes-jewish West County Hospital and Missouri Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Keetch works at Urology Of St. Louis in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Maryville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.