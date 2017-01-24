Dr. David Kirschenbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirschenbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Kirschenbaum, MD
Dr. David Kirschenbaum, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in North Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Affiliated Orthopedic Specialists2186 STATE ROUTE 27, North Brunswick, NJ 08902 Directions (848) 288-8959
Affiliated Orthopaedic Specialists50 Franklin Ln Ste 203, Manalapan, NJ 07726 Directions (848) 288-8958
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Kirschenbaum's expertise with problems in the upper extremities is without equal. He does it all, and all with successful outcomes while never losing his connection with the patient as a person.
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Kirschenbaum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kirschenbaum accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kirschenbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirschenbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirschenbaum.
