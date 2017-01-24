See All Hand Surgeons in North Brunswick, NJ
Dr. David Kirschenbaum, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
3.9 (14)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Kirschenbaum, MD

Dr. David Kirschenbaum, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in North Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.

Dr. Kirschenbaum works at Affiliated Orthopedic Specialists in North Brunswick, NJ with other offices in Manalapan, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kirschenbaum's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Affiliated Orthopedic Specialists
    2186 STATE ROUTE 27, North Brunswick, NJ 08902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (848) 288-8959
  2. 2
    Affiliated Orthopaedic Specialists
    50 Franklin Ln Ste 203, Manalapan, NJ 07726 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (848) 288-8958

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
  • Saint Peter's University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Achilles Tendinitis
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Achilles Tendinitis
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 24, 2017
    Dr. Kirschenbaum's expertise with problems in the upper extremities is without equal. He does it all, and all with successful outcomes while never losing his connection with the patient as a person.
    Happy Patient in Milltown — Jan 24, 2017
    Photo: Dr. David Kirschenbaum, MD
    About Dr. David Kirschenbaum, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1639274061
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
    Residency
    • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
    Internship
    • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital|Umdnj-Rw Johnson Med Sch
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Kirschenbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirschenbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kirschenbaum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kirschenbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirschenbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirschenbaum.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kirschenbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kirschenbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

