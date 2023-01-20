Dr. David Klein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Klein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Klein, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Longwood, FL. They specialize in Pain Management, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of Maryland School of Medicine - M.D. and is affiliated with Adventhealth Fish Memorial.
Dr. Klein works at
Locations
-
1
Stages of Life Medical Institute1917 Boothe Cir, Longwood, FL 32750 Directions (407) 987-3042Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Fish Memorial
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Klein?
1
About Dr. David Klein, MD
- Pain Management
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1215943360
Education & Certifications
- Anesthesiology - Duke University School of Medicine
- Surgery - University of North Carolina School of Medicine
- University of Maryland School of Medicine - M.D.
- University of Maryland - B.S. Chemistry/Psychology
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klein accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klein works at
Dr. Klein speaks Spanish.
426 patients have reviewed Dr. Klein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.