Overview of Dr. David Kung, MD

Dr. David Kung, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.



Dr. Kung works at Office in Livingston, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Aneurysm, Cerebrovascular Disease and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.