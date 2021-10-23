Dr. David Kung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Kung, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Kung, MD
Dr. David Kung, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.
Dr. Kung works at
Dr. Kung's Office Locations
Office200 S Orange Ave # AVENUE3, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 520-7908
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kung is very professional, he is compassionate, caring, takes time to review my condition and explain it carefully, I feel very confident with his decisions, I would highly recommend him, Dr. Kung and his team are the best.
About Dr. David Kung, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1114134921
Education & Certifications
- The University Of Iowa Hospitals And Clinics
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kung has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kung using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kung has seen patients for Brain Aneurysm, Cerebrovascular Disease and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kung speaks Chinese.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kung. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.