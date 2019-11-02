Overview

Dr. David Lam, MD is a Dermatologist in Tarpon Springs, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Louisville.



Dr. Lam works at Academic Alliance in Dermatology in Tarpon Springs, FL with other offices in Trinity, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Birthmark and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.